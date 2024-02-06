New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

