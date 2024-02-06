New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after buying an additional 1,176,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,682.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $82.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

