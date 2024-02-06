New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300,442 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,575,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,123,000 after purchasing an additional 306,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after purchasing an additional 177,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.5 %

FE stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

