New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in PPL by 117.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

