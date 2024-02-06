New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,258 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $857,967,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.