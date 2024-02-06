New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 75.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average is $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $247.00.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.91.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

