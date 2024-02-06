New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 828 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.71.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

