New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,321 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of FirstEnergy worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

