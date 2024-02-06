New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,168 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,168 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $16,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

