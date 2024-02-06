NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 387.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,324,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 387,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 313,754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NXDT opened at 6.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.69. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 6.40 and a 1-year high of 13.41.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

