Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.44.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

