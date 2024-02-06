Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,601 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 39.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 102.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 34,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,181,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ambev by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,928,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632,200 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.45%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

