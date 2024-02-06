Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 850.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $132.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $156.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.