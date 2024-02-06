Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,035 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on ET

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.