Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 732 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,865 shares of company stock worth $10,885,804 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

