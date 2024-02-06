Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 190.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 68.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,419,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $154.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

