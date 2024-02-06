Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $304.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.