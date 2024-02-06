Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,987 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

