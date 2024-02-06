Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 370,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $2,957,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 44,649 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 541,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

DOX opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

