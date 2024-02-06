Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,958 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 310,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

