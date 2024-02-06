Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Oppenheimer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Oppenheimer has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $400.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.29 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OPY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

