Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Premier Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 41.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Premier Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Premier Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $30,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,241.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,390,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.