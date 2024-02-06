Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $117.44 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $6.43 or 0.00015055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $117.44 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016086 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,848.82 or 1.00246718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011031 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00186837 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.47322384 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,970,817.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

