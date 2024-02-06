Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 23,856 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

