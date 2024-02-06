Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $752,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 10.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 12.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

Insmed Trading Up 0.4 %

INSM stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.95. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.