Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and $11.76 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016086 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,848.82 or 1.00246718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011031 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00186837 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

