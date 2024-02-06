Renew Holdings plc (RNWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Renew Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RNWH opened at GBX 860.37 ($10.79) on Tuesday. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 650 ($8.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.28). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 841.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 766.85. The firm has a market cap of £680.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,464.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNWH. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Renew from GBX 950 ($11.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

