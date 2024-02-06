Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

In other news, Director Kenneth Halverson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth Halverson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RELL

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.