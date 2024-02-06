Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,631 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

