Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.