Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

