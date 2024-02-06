Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

