SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,967 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of SEI Investments worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SEI Investments by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 48.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

