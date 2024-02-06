SouthState Co. (SSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

SouthState has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. SouthState has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after buying an additional 3,528,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,666,000 after buying an additional 300,359 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

