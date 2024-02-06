SouthState Co. (SSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.
SouthState has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.
SouthState Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of SSB stock opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. SouthState has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01.
In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after buying an additional 3,528,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,666,000 after buying an additional 300,359 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
