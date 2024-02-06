Streakk (STKK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $316,840.28

Streakk (STKK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $316,840.28 and $18,554.40 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.0317187 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $22,642.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

