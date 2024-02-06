The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Charles Schwab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.