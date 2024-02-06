Truist Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.
Truist Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
TFC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
