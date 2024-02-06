Truist Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Truist Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

