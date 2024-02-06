Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

