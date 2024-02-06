Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
