Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $130.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $152.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

