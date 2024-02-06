Victorian Plumbing Group plc (VIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VICGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Victorian Plumbing Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:VIC opened at GBX 86.13 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £281.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,212.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 1-year low of GBX 64.48 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 100 ($1.25).

In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Daniel Barton sold 104,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £102,019.96 ($127,892.64). Company insiders own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 130 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. Its bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

