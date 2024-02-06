Warwick Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,924 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after acquiring an additional 254,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,615,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $402.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

