WeBuy Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges. WeBuy has a total market cap of $353.66 million and $253,827.44 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WeBuy has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,749,981 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

