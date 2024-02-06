Western Wealth Management LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 118,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 133,861 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 295,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1,473.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 142,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 133,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.