Western Wealth Management LLC Has $338,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

