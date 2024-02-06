Western Wealth Management LLC Has $408,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

