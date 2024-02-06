Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $851.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $900.09.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

