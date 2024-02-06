Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $241.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

