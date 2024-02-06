Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 104 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $898.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $901.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $752.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

