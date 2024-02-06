Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,747 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after buying an additional 1,441,572 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,421,000 after buying an additional 3,873,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after buying an additional 172,922 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $57,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 2,939,371 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

PGX stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.59.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

